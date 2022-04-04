TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. As with the marketing for 2007’s The Simpsons Movie, much of the plot largely seems to be kept under wraps here, but there are still plenty of amusing gags. The film arrives in theaters this Memorial Day.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.