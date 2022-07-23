TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Batwheels premiered at SDCC today, and you can check it out in the player above. The show centers around…Batman’s vehicles, all of which are alive and help him fight crime, and if that sounds like something intended for little kids for you, it’s because it is (right down to the animation style making everyone look like toys). The “first-ever preschool series from DC” arrives on HBO Max and Cartoon Network this fall.