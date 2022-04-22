TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys opens today in 4,008 theaters according to The Numbers. The film is a hit with critics, earning 85% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Fast-paced, funny, and full of colorful visual appeal, The Bad Guys is good news for audiences seeking options the whole family can enjoy”. Expect a first place finish at the box office with around $26 million for the weekend according to The Numbers. Box Office Mojo is a little less certain, predicting a win if it over performs, but potentially as low as third place if it does not.