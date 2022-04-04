TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

In addition to its Oscars, Annies, BAFTAs, and many more awards, Pixar’s Soul added a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media to its haul. Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross won the trophy for the Soul: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, tying for the honor with the soundtrack for The Queen’s Gambit. Batiste, who led everyone coming into the night with 11 nominations, took home four other awards as well: Album of the Year, American Roots Performance, American Roots Song, and Music Video.