The trailer for Ice Age: Scrat Tales is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. Unlike the recent The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, these shorts were actually produced by Blue Sky Studios before their doors were shut down for good last year. The shorts arrive on Disney+ this April.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales is a series of six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the Ice Age adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn.