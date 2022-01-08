TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

An official plot summary for The Bob’s Burgers Movie has been released by 20th Century Studios, and you can read it below (it sounds like the Belchers are going to have their hands full). In addition, the website confirms that the movie will receive a PG-13 rating. The big screen version of the cult TV series will arrive in theaters this Memorial Day (unless, of course, Disney makes the decision to send it straight-to-streaming).

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.