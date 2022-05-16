Pixar announced their latest film on Twitter today, titled Elemental.

In a city where fire, water, land, & air residents live together, a fiery young woman & a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common. Directed by Peter Sohn and produced by Denise Ream, Disney and Pixar’s Elemental releases June 16, 2023 pic.twitter.com/HVXTJxL51c

