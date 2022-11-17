TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first teaser for Elemental is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The movie will be explore a genre Pixar hasn’t gone to much in the past: the romantic comedy. It is set to arrive in theaters next summer.

Check out the teaser trailer and a poster for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, Elemental releases on June 16, 2023.