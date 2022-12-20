TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Following the recent release of an explosive teaser trailer, a brand new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been revealed by Sony, and you can check it out below. The highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning animated movie hits theaters next summer.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.