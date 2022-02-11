TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DC has released a special sneak peek trailer featuring footage from their impressive theatrical slate for this year, including the already much-marketed The Batman, but more notably a first look at actual scenes from Black Adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. as well as some new content from The Flash. You can check it out in the player above. The preview promises that all of the movies advertised will premiere “only in theaters”–a huge difference from 2021 when all Warner Bros. releases hit streaming the same day they hit the big screen.