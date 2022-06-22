TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for the live-action Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile movie is here, and yes, this is a real movie. It also looks, well, pretty decent from this preview. The adaptation of the classic children’s book series arrives in theaters this fall.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.