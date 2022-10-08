TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A trailer for Season 3 of The Owl House has been released online, and you can check it out in the player above. As fans no doubt know by now, Disney shortened the show’s third season in light of budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now consist of three primetime 44-minute specials. The first one, Thanks to Them, airs on Disney Channel and Disney XD simultaneously at 9:00PM EST on October 15th.

Every ending has a beginning….Will Luz, Amity, Willow, Gus, and Hunter find their way back to the Demon Realm in order to set things right?