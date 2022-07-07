TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first full trailer for Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s Luck is available to watch online.

Luck is “a story about Sam Greenfield: the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Luck is streaming August 5, exclusively on Apple TV+. The film stars Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon.”