Pixar’s Lightyear opens today in 4,255 theaters according to The Numbers. The film is doing well with the critics, earning a fresh 79% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Lightyear settles for being a rather conventional origin story instead of reaching for the stars, but this gorgeously animated adventure ably accomplishes its mission of straightforward fun.” Box Office Mojo prejoects “the film’s gross may not go to infinity and beyond, but it should be the top grossing animated film since Frozen II in late 2019″.