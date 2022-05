TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney’s really trying to build up some Buzz with the marketing for Pixar’s Lightyear, as they’ve released yet another trailer (here labeled as “special look”) for the sci-fi adventure today. Be warned that it’s possible that it might include several potential spoilers. In addition, they’ve released a brand new poster for the film (which reveals it has been rated PG for “action/peril”), which you can check out below. Lightyear blasts into theaters in June.