In honor of the 20th anniversary since the release of the first game, Square Enix announced that there will be a fourth game to Kingdom Hearts, their wildly successful and mega popular video game franchise in partnership with Disney. It is the closing reveal in the video above that includes a look at upcoming mobile projects for the series.

With the third game regarded as the finale to what series director Tetsuya Nomura has dubbed “The Dark Seeker Saga”, the fourth game will see Sora and company embark on a new venture in a reality truly not of their own. It will start what is currently being dubbed “The Lost Master Arc”.

While the video reveal includes gameplay footage alongside the incredible cinematic, it is believed that the title is too early in development to be how the game will look and feel when it is eventually released. As such, no date has been announced yet for when it is expected to ship. The third game garnered some notoriety for having taken roughly a decade to develop, skipping an entire generation of video game consoles before it launched on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019.

Ahead of the Kingdom Hearts IV reveal are footage for Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road and Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, spin-off mobile games that expand upon the series lore within “The Dark Seeker Saga”. Union χ Dark Road will complete its transition to being an offline app on August 2022 while Missing-Link will begin closed beta sometime in the year.