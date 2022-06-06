TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Strange World (not to be confused with the new Star Trek series Strange New Worlds) is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview is expected to be shown on the big screen with Lightyear when it opens next week as well. The Journey to the Center of the Earth-style adventure begins this Thanksgiving.

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases November 23, 2022.