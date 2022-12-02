TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and after the quieter Bumblebee from a few years ago, it looks like the franchise is returning to what made it popular in the first place: big robot fights and mayhem. Reportedly serving as a soft reboot to the series, the action extravaganza comes to the big screen next summer.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.