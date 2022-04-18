TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is finally online, and you can watch it in the player above. Although on the short side (it is a teaser, after all), it should give fans plenty to get excited about. The much-anticipated Marvel movie arrives in theaters on July 8th.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.