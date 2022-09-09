TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Disenchanted just premiered at the Disney D23 fan expo, and you can check it out in the player above (also, catch a glimpse of the brand new Disney logo!). It features Amy Adams returning as one of her most popular characters, and from the looks of things, it’s going to be a bit darker than the first film (is Giselle turning…evil?). It arrives on Disney+ this Thanksgiving.

It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.