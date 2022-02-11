TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The wait is (almost) finally over for fans of Disney Channel’s hit fantasy cartoon series The Owl House, which has been on hiatus for six months after its mid-season finale. Creator Dana Terrace revealed on Twitter that show will return on March 19th. It will be paired alongside Amphibia, which is set to air the final episodes of its third and final season. Last year, Disney made the unexpected announcement that it had severely reduced The Owl House’s third season to three 44-minute television specials. They are expected to premiere sometime next year.