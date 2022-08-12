TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for the sixth season of Rick & Morty is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. If you’re a fan of the series, you’re going to get all of the hilarious insanity you’d expect from the Emmy-winning show. If you’re not a fan, you’ll probably be weirded the heck out. Rick & Morty initially had something resembling a cult following, but has over the years become massively popular, as it is not only the top-rated cartoon on television, but the top-rated comedy series as well. It returns to Adult Swim this September.