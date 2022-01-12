TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

In an online press kit for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Disney discreetly announced two upcoming projects. In the bio section for screenwriter Jim Hecht, it says that his future films “include the next installment in the Rio franchise and an animated feature version of the Night at the Museum movie franchise for 21 Laps Entertainment and Disney+.”

The news about Rio 3 might be surprising for some, given Disney’s unceremonious closing of Blue Sky Studios a year ago. However, it would seem the Mouse House is perfectly content with continuing the studio’s franchises, even with their doors now shut. Needless to say, no release dates–or any other form of information–is available at this time for either project. Buck Wild premieres on Disney+ later this month.