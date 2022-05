TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is now online, and it looks pretty intense. There’s also a brief tease of the much-anticipated return of Darth Vader. The Disney+ series arrives on streaming May 27th.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.