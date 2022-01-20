TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

With a week left before the premiere, Critical Role released a video, which can be viewed above, announcing some of the additional voice cast who will be heard in the forthcoming animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.

In serving as Dungeon Master in the gaming sessions played by main cast members Ashley Johnson (Pike), Laura Bailey (Vex), Liam OBrien (Vax), Marisha Ray (Key’leth), Sam Riegel (Scanlan), Taliesin Jaffe (Percy), and Travis Willingham (Grog), Matthew Mercer would develop and portray various characters for the others to interact with. With an animated series being developed, the team went about determining who would voice some of the other characters he had previously portrayed. Mercer will continue to voice selected characters, in particular one of the primary antagonists Sylas Briarwood.

The ensemble supporting voice cast will feature David Tennant (Doctor Who), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings), Khary Payton (Teen Titans), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), Sunil Malhotra (The Legend of Korra), Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo), Kelly Hu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Tracie Thoms (Rent), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), Gina Torres (Justice League Unlimited), Stephen Root (King of the Hill), Eugene Byrd (Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures), Tony Hale (Toy Story 4), Felicia Day (Mystery Science Theater 3000), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Max Mittelman (One-Punch Man), Darin De Paul (Final Fantasy XV), Anjali Bhimani (Overwatch), Stacey Raymond (New Amsterdam), rapper Bobby Hall aka Logic, and Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) who will voice a Tavern Keeper created by the fans.

The series will follow the example of Arcane and release three episodes each week with twelve episodes encompassing the first season. The Legend of Vox Machina will roll onto Amazon Prime January 28 with Kickstarter backers gaining early access to the first two episodes this weekend.