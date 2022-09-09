TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The action-packed full trailer for Black Adam is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. It features lots of new footage from the upcoming Dwayne Johnson superhero extravaganza. It arrives in theaters this October.

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.