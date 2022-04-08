TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Netflix’s animated Marmaduke is now online, and it must be said, this looks like it might be the best movie of 2022. The production values rival those of Pixar, the animation is better than anything Disney has done, and it looks like it has a very sophisticated sense of humor (wait until you see those Matrix references!). Expect for Marmaduke to win all of the Oscars next year, but you can experience the majesty for yourself when it drops on Netflix May 6th.

Marmaduke is a great dog, but he’s so big that he can’t help but get into trouble. When a video of his antics goes viral, the world’s greatest pet trainer sets out to tame him. He gets involved with the world of dog shows, dramatic divas, and hilarious rivalries.