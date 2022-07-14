TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The preview for the upcoming reboot of Beavis and Butt-Head is now online, and you can check it online. This may go without saying, but the trailer is filled with immature humor, so if that’s not your thing, stay away. The revival of the popular 90s cartoon buddies (remember that one year when they were Oscar presenters? Because that happened) lands on Paramount+ this August.

The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The ’90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is streaming August 4th, exclusively on Paramount+!