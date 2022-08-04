TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Whether you like it or not, you’re probably familiar with “Baby Shark”–the sensational earworm of a children’s song that eventually became the most-viewed video on YouTube. It was inevitable with that level of popularity that the character would eventually get a movie, and today Paramount+ announced just that. A full press release follows…

Paramount+ today announced BABY SHARK’S BIG MOVIE! (working title), the first-ever feature-length original animated film based on the globally beloved preschool property is set to premiere holiday 2023 in the U.S. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company and directed by Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award-winner Alan Foreman (The Casagrandes, Welcome to the Wayne), the movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks.

In BABY SHARK’S BIG MOVIE!, Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family’s move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

The Daytime Emmy Award-nominated hit preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! launched globally in 2021 across Nickelodeon branded channels and platforms and was recently picked up for a second season. The show ranks as the #1 preschool series on all TV in the U.S. for 2022. Baby Shark’s Big Show! features a swim-sational lineup of voice actors: Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) as William, Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears) as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson (MADtv) as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld) as Grandpa Shark.

“Pinkfong Baby Shark” launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm, becoming the world’s first video ever to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history. With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song certified RIAA Diamond and 11x platinum single for selling over 11 million units in the U.S., and spawned a viral phenomenon, #BabySharkChallenge, generating over one million cover videos around the globe.

BABY SHARK’S BIG MOVIE! is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, executive vice president, Nickelodeon Animation, global series content.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele (Breadwinners), Tommy Sica (Breadwinners) and Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls). The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, executive vice president, Nickelodeon Animation, global series content.