TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

At its media event today, Apple previewed a clip from Skydance Animation’s upcoming film, Luck, along with several other movies currently on or coming soon to the streaming service. The film is directed by Peggy Holmes, written by Kiel Murray, and stars Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon. Luck is slated for an August 5 release.