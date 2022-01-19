TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Amazon announced the title of The Lord of the Rings television series through a teaser trailer, which can be viewed above. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the forthcoming and highly anticipated episodic adaptation of the many stories by JRR Tolkien.

The series will be set during the Second Age of Middle-Earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The title suggests that the series will have a focus on the history of the magical rings forged by Sauron in a bid to rule over Middle-Earth. The trailer’s narrator speaks the epigraph as written by Tolkien in The Lord of the Rings.

The series is being developed by an ensemble talent. The first two episodes will be directed by JA Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) with more directed by the likes of Wayne Yip (Doctor Who) and Charlotte Brändström (The Witcher). The cast will include the likes of Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Lenny Henry, Alex Tarrant (NCIS: Hawaiʻi), Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones), Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Mandalorian), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow), and Peter Mullan (Westworld) with Morfydd Clark (Dracula) cast as Galadriel.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will rule them all on Amazon Prime beginning September 2.