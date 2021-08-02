You are what you eat in the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer

The full trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now online, and from the looks of things, it’s going to be as full of mayhem as its title would imply. The original Venom was a surprise hit in 2018, with its unique brand of dark comedy helping it earn more than $800 million worldwide. Carnage is set to feast on the box office this September.

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.