The trailer for HBO Max’s Jellystone is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. While some longtime fans may take issue with the “updated” character designs for Yogi and the gang, there are a lot of cameos here to catch. Jellystone premieres on streaming in July.

Welcome to Jellystone! Travel to a magical town where you’ll meet new and old friends, including Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo Boo, and Huckleberry Hound…and Jabberjaw and Top Cat and Snagglepuss and El Kabong and Wally Gator and Johnny Quest and Hadji and Shag Rugg and Captain Caveman and a whole lot more.