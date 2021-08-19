TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Netflix has released a trailer a second He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series, which can be viewed above. While still producing Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a second series that is in full CG and a reboot of the franchise. This series will take on a more science fiction approach to the realm of Eternia than in previous incarnations.

The new series will also feature a completely different voice cast, headed by Yuri Lowenthal as He-Man, Kimberly Brooks as Teela, Antony Del Rio as Man-At-Arms, Grey Griffin as Evil-Lyn, and Ben Diskin as Skeletor. By the power of Grayskull, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will premiere on Netflix on September 16.