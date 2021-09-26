TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Netflix has released a full trailer to the event animated series Arcane, which can be viewed above. The series chronicles the origins of some of the more well-known characters in League of Legends, a popular video game by Riot Games that has become one of the largest esports competitions globally. As the game is designed primarily on competition, Riot Games have introduced narratives and stories through other medias such as YouTube short films and comic books to expand on the mythologies of the game with Arcane serving as their biggest project to date.

Arcane will explore the backstory to characters based within the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. The two cities were once united, but are now separated by the discovery of hextech that further threatens the uneasy balance between them. The series will focus in particular on Vi and Jinx, shedding light on their history as sisters and what drives them to be at opposition with one another. Other characters present in the series will be Caitlyn, Jayce, Heimerdinger, Ekko, and Viktor.

As an event series, Arcane will be presented in a total of nine fotry-minute episodes with three episodes to be released weekly to serve as “acts”. Directing the series is Ash Brannon (Surf’s Up) and will feature the voice talents of Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Vi, Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) as Jinx, Katie Leung (Harry Potter film series) as Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer) as Jayce, and Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) as Viktor. The first three episodes of Arcane be released on November 6.