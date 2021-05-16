TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

To mark its 90th anniversary, sight loss charity Guide Dogs partnered with Studio Kimchi to create a three minute animated story about a puppy called Flash, named after one of the first guide dog puppies raised in the UK in 1931, and directed by Bruno Simões. You can check out the short for yourself in the player above.

This sweet and colorful film follows a Labrador puppy called Flash and her puppy-raiser Annie as they go through Flash’s first year of training. We watch as Annie helps familiarize Flash with different environments, teaches basic obedience, and instructs Flash on how to ignore distractions like loud cars and lightning. It celebrates the work of volunteers that train puppies destined to become guide dogs, highlighting the challenges but also the rewards.

Studio Kimchi worked closely with Guide Dogs throughout the pandemic in order to create this film, from initial story to final delivery. Flash first premiered on ITV in the United Kingdom, and can now be seen online. Apart from the main film and its several different cutdowns and trailers and conventional audio description and accessible subtitle tracks, Studio Kimchi also created two audiobook versions of the film, created specifically for people with sight loss, and starring Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page as Flash.

Studio Kimchi is an award-winning boutique creative studio based in Barcelona whose work revolves around their passion for visual story telling, with rich story lines and compelling characters. Its branded content work for brands, services and causes has reached millions of people all around the world.

The Guide Dogs story started in 1931 with two amazing British pioneers, Muriel Crooke and Rosamund Bond. These remarkable women organized the training of the first four British guide dogs from a humble lock up garage in Wallasey, Merseyside. Guide Dogs have come a very long way since those early days, and today is the world’s largest breeder and trainer of working dogs. And thanks to their dedicated staff and volunteers, 36,000 lives have been transformed through a guide dog partnership since 1931.