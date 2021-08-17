TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

LucasFilm and Disney have released a full trailer for Star Wars: Visions, which can be viewed above. The anthology series offers a unique approach to the Force as produced by some of the finest anime production studios in Japan. Each episode is developed by a different director and takes place across various timelines within the Star Wars chronology.

While the trailer is presented with Japanese voices, LucasFilm did release a list of an English voice cast to coincide with the launch of the trailer. Featured will be the likes of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Lucy Liu, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, Kyle Chandler, David Harbour, George Takei, Jamie Chung, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett.

Star Wars: Visions will present a wonderous galaxy far, far away on Disney+ on September 22nd.