A new action-packed TV spot for Raya & the Last Dragon was shown during coverage of the Super Bowl today, and you can check it out in the player above. The latest animated adventure from Disney arrives in theaters and on Disney+ (at an additional fee) in March.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.