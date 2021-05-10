Venom is hungry for more in the Let There Be Carnage trailer

TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The action-packed first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The first look features the same brand of dark comedy that helped make the 2018 film into an unexpected blockbuster. It also focuses primarily on Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, who turns into the titular supervillain. The movie opens everywhere (“Only in theaters!”) this September.

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.