TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that twenty-six features are eligible for consideration for the Animated Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards — though some have not yet had their required qualifying release. The films up for potential nomination are:

The Addams Family 2

The Ape Star

Back to the Outback

Belle

Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Cryptozoo

Encanto

Flee

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

The Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

My Sunny Maad

Paw Patrol The Movie

Pompo the Cinephile

Poupelle of Chimney Town

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Sing 2

The Spine of Night

Spirit Untamed

The Summit of the Gods

Vivo

Wish Dragon

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022.