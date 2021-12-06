The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that twenty-six features are eligible for consideration for the Animated Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards — though some have not yet had their required qualifying release. The films up for potential nomination are:
The Addams Family 2
The Ape Star
Back to the Outback
Belle
Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Cryptozoo
Encanto
Flee
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Josee, the Tiger and the Fish
The Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
My Sunny Maad
Paw Patrol The Movie
Pompo the Cinephile
Poupelle of Chimney Town
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Sing 2
The Spine of Night
Spirit Untamed
The Summit of the Gods
Vivo
Wish Dragon
Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022.