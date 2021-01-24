TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong is finally here, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview features a ton of action, along with information on the film’s plot (which involves…a little girl who can “talk” to Kong?). It won’t be the first time to two legendary monsters have battled, however, as they previously faced off in the campy 1962 Japanese production King Kong Vs. Godzilla. The new movie arrives on HBO Max and select theaters in March.

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.