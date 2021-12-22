TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Marvel and Disney have released the first teaser trailer to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which can be viewed above. The second Doctor Strange feature picks up after the events of the just released Spider-Man: No Way Home. A collision course with friend-turned-enemy Mordo takes dramatic turns, forcing Strange to seek assistance from the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff. The film will continue to explore the multiverse concepts explored not only in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but also the television shows WandaVision and Loki.

Directing will be famed filmmaker Sam Raimi. Benedict Cumberbatch once again plays the title character with Elizabeth Olsen joining to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch. Returning from the first Doctor Strange are Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will be introduced as America Chavez and Tom Hiddleston is believed to be making an appearance as Loki. Things will get out of hand in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6.