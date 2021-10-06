TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Earlier this year, fans of Disney Channel’s popular fantasy comedy The Owl House were disappointed to learn that the show’s third and final season had been severely cut down from its intended 20 or so episodes, and would instead air as three 44-minute specials. Much speculation emerged in the months that followed over why such a decision was made, along with several online movements to try to rescue the series.

Yesterday in an extended Reddit post, creator Dana Terrace addressed the show’s cancellation, clarifying that some rumors (including those involving potential homophobia over the show’s LGBT thems) were false while also saying it was done because Disney “didn’t feel it fit their mold.” You can read her entire Reddit post below. The Owl House is currently midway through its second season and on hiatus.