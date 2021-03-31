TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Sony Pictures Animation’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The film was originally going to go to theaters last fall, but ended up being acquired by Netflix. It is set to premiere on the streaming service April 30th.

A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope!

Directed by Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls), produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and Kurt Albrecht, and featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Eric Andre, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is about embracing the things that make us unique, learning what it means to be human in a world increasingly filled with technology, and holding tight to the people most important to you when the unexpected hits.