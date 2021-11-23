TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first full trailer for DC League of Super-Pets is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview offers a glimpse of the movie’s all-star cast, which is lead by Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Krypto. The action comedy opens everywhere next summer.

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.