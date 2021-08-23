TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

After months of stress-inducing anticipation within the fanbase, Marvel and Sony have finally released a teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which can be viewed above. Following up on the consequences in the mid-credits aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man has been revealed. But it’s causing as much emotional harm to those around him as much as it is to him. Seeking a way fix this, he enlists the help of Dr. Strange to reverse time. But Peter’s wish turns into a nightmare when the tampering of time and space creates a break into multiple universes.

The third Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to further map out the direction of Phase Four’s approach to exploring the multiverse that was showcased in the shows WandaVision and Loki as well as be a central plot to the upcoming Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. As with the previous Spider-Man films in the MCU, No Way Home will be directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as “Happy” Hogan, and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Benedict Cumberbatch joins the Spider-Man series to reprise his role as Dr. Strange along with Benedict Wong as Wong. The teaser confirms Alfred Molina reprising his role as Dr. Octopus from the Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, who will be directing Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, along with a hint that Willem Dafoe could be returning as The Green Goblin. Jamie Foxx has been confirmed to be reprising Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man series. JK Simmons will return to reprising playing J. Jonah Jameson, which he did in the Sam Raimi trilogy and as the MCU version in the Far From Home mid-credits scene.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into theaters December 17.