The full trailer for the much-anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The movie continues to look more than a little like Stranger Things as far as tone goes, but also seems to be keeping the franchise’s roots firmly in check. It arrives in theaters this holiday season.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.