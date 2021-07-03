TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The action-packed full trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now online, and you can watch it in the player above. While it will serve as a “sequel” to the classic 80s series, the animation style and overall tone are more similar to the 2002 reboot. Aiming to please adult fans while still remaining family-friendly, the first half of the 12-epiosode miniseries comes to Netflix July 23rd.

After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.