The first full trailer forĀ The Addams Family 2 recently premiered online, and can be checked out in the player above. The 2019 animated film was a reasonably box office success, earning nearly $100 million against a fairly modest budget. The new film arrives in theaters October 1st (which, probably not by coincidence, is the same day Sony has set for Hotel Transylvania 4–which movie will blink first?).