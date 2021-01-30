TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The film was originally set for theatrical release over Memorial Day weekend last year, but will now premiere as a VOD rental in the states (this doesn’t apply to Canada, where it actually played in theaters last fall). It will also be available as a streaming title on Paramount+. SpongeBob’s third movie adventure is set to arrive on March 4th.

SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship. Stay after the credits for an all-new mini-movie!